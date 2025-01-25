ERB FINES SIX COMPANIES FOR LICENCE BREACHES



January 24, 2025



The Energy Regulation Board -ERB- has fined SIX companies for breaching licence conditions and failing to pay outstanding statutory fees.





This follows compliance audits conducted and a check on operational standards set out in the Energy Regulation Act.





ERB Acting Public Relations Manager MUSONDA CHIBULU has confirmed in an interview with ZNBC news saying one of the companies is Rubis Energy, located in Lusaka’s Kalingalinga for contaminated fuel.





Mr. CHIBULU says Oryx Energies Limited has been fined K240,000 for operating without the necessary construction permits, while United Metro Energy was fined K75,000 for operating without a licence.



Other companies found wanting are Harvest Group of Companies, in Lusaka’s Twin Palm and was reprimanded for failing to implement a satisfactory and well-documented complaints handling procedure, Apex Energies Limited and Ravasia Motors.