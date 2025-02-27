ERB GRANTS 89 LICENSES AND 8 CONSTRUCTION PERMITS FOR ENERGY INVESTMENTS WORTH K10.9 BILLION



THE Energy Regulation Board-ERB- has approved 89 licence applications and 8 construction permits within the petroleum and renewable energy sub-sectors, representing a combined investment of K10.9 billion.



Announcing the development during a media breakfast meeting in Lusaka today, ERB Public Relations Manager Namukolo Kasumpa says the construction permits granted within the renewable energy sub-sector account for us$ 189 million.





Mrs. Kasumpa explains that these include a 50mw solar photovoltaic power plant at Baluba Maposa in Luanshya district, a 50mw solar PV power plant integrated with a 20 Mwh battery energy storage system by Cooma solar power plant limited, and a 330kv transmission line from Lusaka west substation to Kabwe stepdown substation by Zesco Limited.





She says these power generation projects are vital in supporting the policy objective of diversifying Zambia’s energy mix and addressing current energy challenges.





Meanwhile, Mrs. Kasumpa says the transmission line will significantly enhance the reliability of the country’s power inter-connector system.



PN