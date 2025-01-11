ERB HOLDS MEETING TO ADDRESS FUEL STOCK-OUTS





January 11, 2025



The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) held a closed-door meeting with Oil Marketing Companies, petroleum transporters, and Ministry of Energy officials to find lasting solutions to sporadic fuel stock-outs, particularly petrol, being experienced at some filling stations around the country.



The meeting, chaired by ERB Board Chairperson James Banda, noted that ongoing logistical challenges were responsible for the fuel stock-outs.





The parties in the supply chain committed to addressing the logistical challenges to ease the flow of supply to filling stations.



During the meeting, Mr. Banda reiterated the regulator’s desire to see the smooth flow of fuel in all parts of the country and urged stakeholders to constantly engage to ensure that the petroleum sub-sector does not experience any disruptions leading to frequent fuel stock-outs.





During the same meeting, some Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs) stated that all their sites were stocked with both diesel and petrol and that more stock was in transit.



Meanwhile, the ERB Acting Public Relations Manager, Musonda Chibulu, noted a steady upward increase in the flow of both petrol and diesel during the week.





Mr. Chibulu, however, said that in the daily monitoring exercise, out of 619 filling stations monitored around the country as of Friday, January 10, 2025, a total of 487 filling stations were selling both diesel and petrol, while 119 filling stations had no petrol. Only 19 service stations did not stock both products.





He said the ERB is monitoring the fuel situation on a daily basis and will update the nation next week on board directives aimed at easing the stock-outs.



ZNBC