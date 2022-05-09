ERB invites comments on upward revision of ZESCO connections fees for 2022.

THE energy Regulation Board has received an application from ZESCO Limited to revise upwards Standard Connections.

ZESCO wishes to increase the connection fees from K769.00-K4600.00 (High Density), K1,720.00 to K7,000.00 (undemarcated high density) and K2,873.00 to K13,300.00 (un-demarcated low density) and



ZESCO has applied to revise upwards standard conne tons related to three(03) customer categories namely; 1. High density areas, 2.Low density and 3.Un-demarcated high density area