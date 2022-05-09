ERB invites comments on upward revision of ZESCO connections fees for 2022.
THE energy Regulation Board has received an application from ZESCO Limited to revise upwards Standard Connections.
ZESCO wishes to increase the connection fees from K769.00-K4600.00 (High Density), K1,720.00 to K7,000.00 (undemarcated high density) and K2,873.00 to K13,300.00 (un-demarcated low density) and
ZESCO has applied to revise upwards standard conne tons related to three(03) customer categories namely; 1. High density areas, 2.Low density and 3.Un-demarcated high density area
Better you give choice to customers to either accept your quote or meet their own costs as it seems your calculations are just too high when some others can even do this at less prices. You are taking unfair advantage of your monopoly to hike to exorbitant charges.