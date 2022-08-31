ERB reduces Petrol by K1.65 per litre while Diesel goes down by K1.75.

Petrol will now cost K21.54 per litre from K23.19, Diesel from K24.87 to K23.12 while a litre of Kerosene will cost K16.17 from K18.43.

