ERB reduces Petrol by K1.65 per litre while Diesel goes down by K1.75

August 31, 2022

ERB reduces Petrol by K1.65 per litre while Diesel goes down by K1.75. Petrol will now cost K21.54 per litre from K23.19, Diesel from K24.87 to K23.12 while a litre of Kerosene will cost K16.17 from K18.43.