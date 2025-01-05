ERB REITERATES COUNTRY HAS ENOUGH FUEL DESPITE SPORADIC STOCK-OUTS



The Energy Regulation Board-ERB- has reassured the nation that there is no fuel supply crisis in the country, despite sporadic stock-outs at some filling stations in various parts of Zambia.





According to ERB Acting Public Relations Manager Musonda Chibulu, as of January 3, 2025, 503 filling stations out of 616 filling stations monitored countrywide were selling both diesel and petrol while only 14 filling stations were completely dry on both products.





Mr. Chibulu has attributed the challenges to the introduction of a refundable transit tax of $25000 per truck in Zimbabwe, which has resulted in transporters opting for alternative routes, leading to extended transit times and congestion at the ports of Beira and Dar-es-salaam.





He says the regulator is engaging with Oil Marketing Companies-OMCs- and other government agencies such as the Zambia Revenue Authority and the Road Transport and Safety Agency to implement measures aimed at ensuring timely delivery of petroleum products.





He has assured that there is no need for panic buying, as the country has sufficient stocks to meet daily requirements to be sustained by measures including pre-clearance to avoid delays at the border and easing requirements for hiring local tankers for transportation of petroleum products.



PN