ERB RELAXES REGULATIONS ON SETTING UP MINI-HYDRO STATIONS

The Energy Regulation Board – ERB has relaxed regulations on setting up mini hydro stations for electricity generation to allow for more investment into power generation.

This is after ERB Statutory Instrument 41 of 2023 was revised allowing the board to increase its threshold of electricity generation from 250 kilovolts to five megawatts.

ERB Vice Board Chairperson MICHAEL KACHUME said this was done to allow the private sector to invest in mini hydro plants and increase electricity generation.

Speaking after his tour of Kasanjiku Mini Hydro Plant in MWINILUNGA District, Mr. KACHUME said the current electricity deficit that the country is facing can only be addressed if the private sector is allowed to actively participate in electricity generation on.

And Rural Electrification Authority – REA Board Member PAUL KOLALA said the Authority is committed to providing electricity In rural areas to spur economic development.

Chief NTAMBU of Mwinilunga District has called on the Rural Electrification Authority – REA- to connect electricity to residents of Ntambu Chiefdom before connecting commercial clients.

ZNBC