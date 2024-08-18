ERB TO HOLD PUBLIC HEARING ON ZESCO’S EMERGENCY TARIFF ADJUSTMENT APPLICATION



public consultation meeting set for august 21 to discuss utility’s bid for tariff hike amid electricity challenges



The Energy Regulation Board (ERB) has announced a public hearing and consultation meeting to discuss ZESCO’s application for an emergency tariff adjustment. The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, August 21, at the ERB Headquarters in Lusaka.



ZESCO, the nation’s electricity utility, has applied for an emergency tariff adjustment due to its inability to meet national electricity demand. The utility cites external factors beyond its control as the primary reason for the shortfall in supply.



The application aims to raise approximately $14 million to support the procurement of 300 megawatts of electricity from neighboring countries, including South Africa and Mozambique. Additionally, the funds will assist in the deployment of in-land diesel generators to help stabilize the national grid.



The public hearing will provide a platform for stakeholders to engage directly with ZESCO representatives, allowing them to ask questions, express concerns, and provide comments on the proposed tariff adjustment. The ERB is encouraging broad participation to ensure that all perspectives are considered before a decision is made.



This consultation is part of the ERB’s commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement in the decision-making process, particularly on matters that directly impact consumers and the broader public.



The details of the application and the call for comments can be found on the ERB’s official website, where stakeholders are also invited to submit their views in advance of the meeting.