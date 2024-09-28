Eric Adams turn himself in to face charges in federal corruption case

New York Mayor, Eric Adams arrived on Friday, September 27, at federal court in Manhattan to surrender to authorities after federal prosecutors announced a five-count indictment on fraud, bribery, and corruption charges.

The FBI seized Adams’ phone on Thursday, September 26, before the charges were made public, according to his attorney, but he was not immediately taken into custody.

The mayor, 64, is accused of soliciting illegal campaign donations from foreign entities and falsifying paper trails to cover it up, according to a 57-page indictment unsealed on Thursday.

As part of the plot, he allegedly defrauded taxpayers for $10 million over the past decade and frequently took free or steeply discounted vacations bankrolled by his foreign benefactors.

Adams countered with a video statement saying any charges filed against him would be “entirely false, based on lies,” and insinuated that his criticism of the Biden administration’s disastrous border policies made him a target for retaliation.

“The federal government did nothing as its broken immigration policies overloaded our shelter system with no relief,” he said in a video statement. “I put the people of New York before party and politics.”

Investigators denied the claim that the case was political retaliation during a Thursday news briefing.

Later, Adams held a news briefing alongside prominent supporters who asked for the public to allow due process to play out.

The mayor is accused of one count of conspiracy to receive campaign contributions from foreign nationals and commit wire fraud and bribery, one count of wire fraud, two counts of soliciting campaign contributions from foreign nationals, and one count of soliciting and accepting a bribe.