Former Bafana Bafana and Orlando Pirates striker Benni McCarthy was at the weekend appointed as the first team striker’s coach at Manchester United.

The English Premier League giants confirmed they have added McCarthy to their backroom staff and the 44-year-old will be tasked with the job of helping United’s strikers net goals.

“There was still one place in our coaching staff that I wanted to fill,” Ten Hag told MUTV. “Someone with a different voice and Benni is that one. He has experience as a manager. He was a coach in the professional level and he was a former striker, a really successful striker as well.”

“He will focus on the positioning and attacking, I’m not saying only the strikers, but also the integration from the full-backs and midfielders. Our way of play has to be dynamic.”

McCarthy will be working with the front line of Cristiano Ronaldo, Jodan Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

Revealing to the media the former Blackburn Rovers and West Ham United striker said he is a Manchester United supporter.

“I support Manchester United and I always wanted to play for them. I loved players like Mark Hughes, Andy Cole and Ryan Giggs.”

McCarthy’ appointment comes five months after he was sacked by the DSTV Premiership side AmaZulu in March where he was the head coach following another sacking by the South Africa’s football outfit Cape Town City.

The Cape Town born football star joined the recently appointed Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag and his assistant Mitchell van der Gaag who is reportedly McCarthy’s friend.