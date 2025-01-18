 Erling Haaland signs new 9-and-a-half year contract; to stay with club until 2034

Manchester City, Erling Haaland has signed a massive nine-year contract that ties him to the Premier League champions until 2034.

The new deal would see the striker remain with City until his 34th birthday should he stay at the club until its expiry in nine-and-a-half years’ time.

“I am really happy to have signed my new contract and to be able to look forward to spending even more time at this great club,” said Haaland.

“Manchester City is a special club, full of fantastic people with amazing supporters and it’s the type of environment that helps bring the best out of everybody.

“I also want to thank [manager] Pep [Guardiola], his coaching staff, my team-mates and everyone at the club as they have all helped me so much in the past couple of years.”

Txiki Begiristain, City’s director of football, said: “The fact he [Haaland] is signed for so long demonstrates our commitment to him as a player and his love for the club.”

The Norwegian joined City from Dortmund in 2022 and has scored 111 goals in 126 games for the club since. He’s won consecutive Golden Boots and was an integral reason why City won their historic Treble in 2023.

Haaland’s contract renewal comes two months after Pep Guardiola’s decision to sign a new two-year deal of his own.