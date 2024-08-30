Erling Haaland ‘splashes out £2.1m on two private jets’

Manchester City striker, Erling Haaland has reportedly splashed out £2.1million on two private jets.

According to the Mirror, statements from his rights firm, York Promotions Ltd, show that the Norwegian star has entered into an agreement to acquire two aircraft.

Reports attached to the annual accounts disclose: ‘The company has entered into an agreement to acquire an interest in two aircraft for an amount of £2,155,342.’

The development comes after another stunning start to the season after the striker scored four goals in only two Premier League appearances.

The 24-year-old scored a goal against Chelsea in the league’s opening game and netted a hat-trick in Manchester City’s confident comeback against newly promoted Ipswich Town.

The latest annual accounts show that the Citizens star has increased his company’s assets to £12 million between December 2022 and December 2023.

In terms of cash at the bank, Haaland’s account reveals nearly £7 million, including £2.5 million in net assets.

The striker consistently expands his business portfolio, and sources indicate that he is weighing entering the soft beverages market with a plan to launch his own branded energy drink.

The Mirror reported that Haaland’s lawyers sent documents to the UK’s Intellectual Property Office listing the following items: ‘Drinking water; sports drinks; energy drinks; fruit drinks; fruit juice beverages; protein drinks; carbohydrate drinks; protein-enriched sports beverages; energy drinks containing caffeine; energy drinks [not for medical purposes].’