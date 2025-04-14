Errol Musk alleges Ramaphosa sought Elon Musk’s endorsement before 2024 elections



Errol Musk’s recent claim that President Cyril Ramaphosa sought an endorsement from his son, tech billionaire Elon Musk, ahead of South Africa’s 2024 elections has been met with widespread doubt and derision among South Africans.





Speaking on the SMWX podcast, Errol alleged that Ramaphosa personally wrote to him, asking him to approach Elon to publicly support the African National Congress (ANC) and to engage in the country’s development efforts. According to Errol, he informed the president’s team that Elon would be unlikely to entertain such a request.



The assertion quickly sparked reactions across social media, where many South Africans dismissed the story as implausible. Critics questioned Errol’s credibility, pointing to his controversial public image and strained relationship with Elon Musk.





“No way the ANC would go to Elon, of all people,” one user posted on X, referencing the billionaire’s well-documented criticism of the South African government.



To date, there has been no official confirmation or response from the presidency regarding the alleged communication. The absence of evidence, combined with Errol Musk’s checkered history and often erratic public statements, has only fueled skepticism.





Analysts suggest that the backlash reflects both the public’s mistrust of Errol Musk and the perceived unlikelihood that the ruling party would court Elon Musk, who has frequently taken aim at South African institutions.



For now, Errol’s claim remains unverified and largely disbelieved.