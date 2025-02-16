Errol Musk Criticizes Elon Musk’s Parenting, Claims He’s “Not a Good Dad” to His 12 Children

Errol Musk, the father of billionaire Elon Musk, has publicly criticized his son’s parenting skills.

In a candid interview on the ‘Wide Awake Podcast,‘ Errol claimed that his son Elon has not been a good father to his 12 children.



“No, he hasn’t been a good dad. The first child was too much with nannies and died in the care of a nanny. If Elon hears this, he’s going to shoot me or something.”

Tragic Loss of Firstborn Child

Elon Musk’s first child, Nevada Alexander, was born in 2002 to his first wife, Justine Wilson. Tragically, the baby died at just 10 weeks old due to Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS).

While Elon has claimed that his son “died in his arms,” Justine disputed this, stating that she was the one holding Nevada when he passed.

Errol Musk criticized the reliance on nannies during this time, saying,

“It was no good. They were too rich, too many nannies. Then he had five children, each one had its own nanny…. It was a weird situation.”

Elon Musk’s Growing Brood

Elon Musk has 12 children with three different women. With Justine Wilson, he had five more children after Nevada: twins and a set of triplets. He also has three children with musician Grimes, including the famously named X Æ A-Xii, and three more with his latest partner, Shivon Zilis.

Despite his large family, Errol Musk claims that Elon “didn’t spend enough time with them.”

He added,

“That’s what I think. It was no good.”

Family Drama Goes Public

The interview has sparked widespread discussion about Elon Musk’s personal life and parenting style. While Elon has often been in the spotlight for his professional achievements, this rare glimpse into his family dynamics has drawn mixed reactions from the public.

Errol Musk’s comments have also raised questions about the relationship between the father and son, with Errol joking that Elon might “shoot” him for speaking out.