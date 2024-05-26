According to a report from Cabo Delgado, in early May, fierce and bloody clashes erupted between SADC forces and Ahlu Sunna wal-Jama’a, also known as Islamic State Mozambique (ISM).

This escalation is seen as a response to the surge in ISM attacks since January 2024.

In a significant development, South Africa, whose 1,495 soldiers make up two-thirds of the mission, had been scheduled to withdraw its troops in the coming weeks.

However, in a surprising move, Pretoria announced on 23 April that it would keep its defense forces in Cabo Delgado until the end of the year, ostensibly under SADC auspices.

This decision underscores the growing concerns over the resilience and resurgence of the ISM insurgency.

During one of the anti-terrorist operations, the South African contingent raided a mosque protecting more than 50 ISM militants.

The operation resulted in the detention of 4 militants, while the remaining were eliminated during resistance.

This raid highlights the intensity and danger of the ongoing conflict, demonstrating the challenging conditions faced by the SADC forces.

Residents report that some of the militants’ bodies were subsequently burned by the SADC military, and 4 detainees died from torture during interrogation.

This brutal approach suggests a coordinated change in the tactics of warfare against Ahlu Sunna wal-Jamaa.

Previously, similar aggressive operations in the region were conducted by the Dyck Advisory Group (DAG) PMCs, which also collaborated with government forces in the liberation of the city of Macomia from the rebels in 2021.

The continuation of South Africa’s military presence in Cabo Delgado, coupled with the reported aggressive tactics, raises questions about the future of military intervention in the region and the humanitarian implications of such operations.

The decision to extend the mission reflects the complex and volatile nature of the conflict, emphasizing the need for a sustained and strategic approach to address the insurgency and stabilize the region.