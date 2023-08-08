Escalating Violence Reported in Ethiopia’s Amhara Region

The local militias and the military have continued to clash in Ethiopia’s restive Amhara region as violence intensify.

Clashes have been reported in the region’s two major cities, the capital Bahir Dar and historic Gondar.

Media outlets linked to the militias say that they have gained control of parts of Bahir Dar. However, the city’s airport and the state-run TV station still has heavy military presence.

The militias also say large swathes of Debre Birhan, an industrial hub 130km north of the federal capital, Addis Ababa is well under its control.

Flights to airports in the region, including the one at Lalibela – famous for its rock-hewn churches, remain suspended.

On Sunday, intelligence chief Temesgen Tiruneh admitted the militias had taken control of some areas and called on the public to support the military.

Meanwhile several protesters have been arrested in Addis Ababa over the weekend.

Some civil liberty organisations say the government is targeting and arresting ethnic Amharas in thousands.

Many families of detainees were seen gathered around a high school compound where they said their loved ones were being held.

Among those arrested is an opposition MP, Christian Tadele who had accused Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s administration of invading the Amhara region.

Communications Minister Legesse Tulu confirmed arrests made were linked with the violence but didn’t mention the exact number.