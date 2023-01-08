ESMAZ TO INCREASE EMERALD PRODUCTION AND EXPORTS FROM 30 TO 40 PERCENT IN 2023

By Tinkerbel Mwila

The Emeralds and Semi-Precious Stones Mining Association of Zambia-ESMAZ has disclosed plans to increase emeralds exports from 30 to 40 percent in 2023.

ESMAZ president Victor Kalesha tells Phoenix News that increasing production levels to about 40 percent will result in increased taxes going into the government coffers.

Mr. Kalesha laments that it is counterproductive for Zambia that only two mining firms are currently producing emeralds and semi-precious stones for export to the international market out of over 400 emerald mining firms in the country.

He explains that the sector currently seeks fresh investments in the emerald mining industry to revamp dormant mines and resume operations aimed at meeting the set target of increasing production.

And Mr. Kalesha notes that the artisanal and small-scale mining sector in Zambia has not gone past its challenges of equipment, access to finance and geological information.

PHOENIX NEWS