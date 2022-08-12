Esther leaves the Tuvwange TV Show

She writes….

HEY FAMILY!

It is with great appreciation and gratitude that I wish to inform the public that I will not be joining my Tuvwange family in the new chapter of the journey. I’ve made amazing family there and I pray for nothing but the best in the future endeavors.

To my brother Jackson Ng’ambi Banda @officialjayrox , thank you for believing in me before you even saw any fruition, God bless you. To my @zambezimagictv family, thank you for always being open to working with me from the very get go.

To my ladies and fellow co-hosts, @prettytash2 , @mutalemwanzamedia and @michie_zambiassweetheart ,I’m so grateful for growing with you! It has been 4 beautiful years! Thank you to all the viewers who have followed and played a role.

I’ve learnt so much and even as I grow, I’m grateful you have played a huge role in my career!

God bless you all,

Esther Chungu Nyathando