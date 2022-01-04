THE TRUTH

By coach Franklin

Non of these two ladies is a saint, non of them is Holier than the other, non of these two ladies is more of a sinner than the other, the fact that they are both alive God loves them equally

Most people are throwing shades and negativity on Mutale Mwanza which I think is so unfair, the fact that Esther Chungu is a gospel Artist doesn’t make her holier or to represent a Christian community or it doesn’t mean she don’t do wrong or do sin 🤷🏽‍♂️ Esther do wrongs too

Mutale Mwanza is always bold to talk about anything and post anything what makes her happy and that doesn’t make her a sinner NO or that doesn’t make her to be excluded from a Christian Community

Esther Chungu responded based on what she believes in and Mutale Mwanza responded based on what she believes in

Truth be told, I have been watching their show and it’s like one always want to change the other person and try to be more superior than the other

They both have a different lifestyles and each one should respect that. If we are Christians then let’s not speak evil against one but we need to correct both individuals and see how best they can work together rather defending one and leaving one behind

These two need to be talked by management or if it means to be separated it should be don or one can simply leave the show, they have inner hate for each other

To Esther Chungu’s fans stop Judging Ati 5 minutes marriage is better than sleeping around with people’s husbands, that’s wrong y’all don’t have a proof of that and we have never heard of such before

Mutale Mwanza said that out of emotions and it’s because of Esther Chungu came out and how she was pointing fingers on her

These two need help