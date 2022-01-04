THE TRUTH
By coach Franklin
Non of these two ladies is a saint, non of them is Holier than the other, non of these two ladies is more of a sinner than the other, the fact that they are both alive God loves them equally
Most people are throwing shades and negativity on Mutale Mwanza which I think is so unfair, the fact that Esther Chungu is a gospel Artist doesn’t make her holier or to represent a Christian community or it doesn’t mean she don’t do wrong or do sin 🤷🏽♂️ Esther do wrongs too
Mutale Mwanza is always bold to talk about anything and post anything what makes her happy and that doesn’t make her a sinner NO or that doesn’t make her to be excluded from a Christian Community
Esther Chungu responded based on what she believes in and Mutale Mwanza responded based on what she believes in
Truth be told, I have been watching their show and it’s like one always want to change the other person and try to be more superior than the other
They both have a different lifestyles and each one should respect that. If we are Christians then let’s not speak evil against one but we need to correct both individuals and see how best they can work together rather defending one and leaving one behind
These two need to be talked by management or if it means to be separated it should be don or one can simply leave the show, they have inner hate for each other
To Esther Chungu’s fans stop Judging Ati 5 minutes marriage is better than sleeping around with people’s husbands, that’s wrong y’all don’t have a proof of that and we have never heard of such before
Mutale Mwanza said that out of emotions and it’s because of Esther Chungu came out and how she was pointing fingers on her
These two need help
We all need help but others need more help than others in different ways and it is a fact.
Being a sinner is different from making a sin( U can sin and confess that makes u not a sinner but living in sin without confession makes u a sinner).
Speaking insults and swearing in public it is sin.
When Jesus asked the mob who wanted to Kill a woman by stoning her, if they have not sinned before, Jesus was not justifying any sin in the woman, that is why Jesus told the woman not sin anymore.
If you call yourself a Christian and you can’t speak a Word of God to public fear of others then something is wrong.
If you are a Christian and you can’t correct someone or disassociate yourself from sin then it is a problem.
If you a Christian and you can’t defend Christianity principles or fail to speak on behalf of Christians basing your word on the Bible then you have a problem.
Sinners need Salvation through Jesus Christ it is a fact. We all struggle to perfect our lives not live in sin deliberately.