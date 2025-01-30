ESTHER ESCORTED LUNGU TO SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION, LAWYERS TELL COURT
THE matter in which former First Lady Esther Lungu and five others are accused of stealing motor vehicles yesterday failed to take off as she was not before court.
In this matter, Esther is jointly charged with James Phiri and Lee Chisulo, both police officers, along with Kapambwe Lungu and Edgar Lungu’s niece Catherine Banda, for the theft of a motor vehicle.
In count one, it is alleged that between August 9, 2021 and September 30, 2022 in Lusaka, Esther, Phiri, Chisulo, Kapambwe and Banda jointly and whilst acting together, stole a motor vehicle namely a Mitsubishi Canter registration number BAV 5282, valued at K320,000.00, property of Elizabeth Phiri.
News Diggers
I thought theft is not a bailable offense. Why are some of the accused flying around? Animal Farm for real.
She went to seek asylum in the states but her request was denied so let her just come back and face the music. Amwapeeeeeellllliiiinnng to her.