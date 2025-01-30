ESTHER ESCORTED LUNGU TO SEEK MEDICAL ATTENTION, LAWYERS TELL COURT



THE matter in which former First Lady Esther Lungu and five others are accused of stealing motor vehicles yesterday failed to take off as she was not before court.



In this matter, Esther is jointly charged with James Phiri and Lee Chisulo, both police officers, along with Kapambwe Lungu and Edgar Lungu’s niece Catherine Banda, for the theft of a motor vehicle.





In count one, it is alleged that between August 9, 2021 and September 30, 2022 in Lusaka, Esther, Phiri, Chisulo, Kapambwe and Banda jointly and whilst acting together, stole a motor vehicle namely a Mitsubishi Canter registration number BAV 5282, valued at K320,000.00, property of Elizabeth Phiri.



