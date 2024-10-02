ESTHER LUNGU HAD NO KNOWN INCOME TO BUILD 15 FLATS – COURT
By Darius Choonya
The newly delivered Economic and Financial Crimes Court Judgement has revealed that former first lady, Esther Lungu, had no known sources of income that could have enabled her to undertake the development of real estate.
Last week, Mrs. Lungu lost her 15 double storey flats situated in Lusaka’s state lodge area valued at K 66 million for being tainted properties.
In a judgement that has been made public, the court found that investigations to all the sources of the former first lady’s income, which she may have generated locally and abroad, which investigations led to Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), to ascertain if there was any registered income under her name or Non-Governmental Organisations (‘NGO”) revealed that that there were no registered tax returns either in her name, NGO or any entity associated with her.
6 thoughts on “ESTHER LUNGU HAD NO KNOWN INCOME TO BUILD 15 FLATS – COURT”
Lungu should be ashamed of himself. Ati the track record is there for everyone to see. TRACK RECORD THERES NO!!!!!!
HH to face you? In what capacity should the president meet you? Seeing you wanted HH dead “when you hand over power to yourself”?
Look mudala, seeing you have come back into politics, you are now an ordinary person. Ordinary in as ordinary. Wings trimmed to the bone!
So if you want to meet the Republican President, apply, giving reasons for wanting to meet him.
His special advisors will consider your application. You see what I mean when I say you are an ordinary citizen?
By the way, have you re-applied to become a member of PF?
In case you ho through and are allowed to stand, you might just find yourself not having a political party!
Kikikikiki thieving family. I remember her remarks when she gave her first donation of K15,000 shortly after her husband became president. She said “naketako aka mono, shilaishiba apa Kisangani I ndalama”
It was a looting frenzy by the former “first” family. Even in looting they were first and surpassed all other former first families.
The unfortunate part is that they have absolutely no remorse. They actually feel that they were entitled to abuse the presidency for personal gain. It was their right as first family. Uubomba mwibala alya mwibala.
A thief who when the law clearly demonstrates what she and her family, can the arrogantly stand and say what she has said. What a morally bankrupt family and the people that surround them.
All for money we sell our souls….and money that he earned genuinely he dismisses as crumbs