ESTHER LUNGU HAD NO KNOWN INCOME TO BUILD 15 FLATS – COURT



By Darius Choonya



The newly delivered Economic and Financial Crimes Court Judgement has revealed that former first lady, Esther Lungu, had no known sources of income that could have enabled her to undertake the development of real estate.





Last week, Mrs. Lungu lost her 15 double storey flats situated in Lusaka’s state lodge area valued at K 66 million for being tainted properties.



In a judgement that has been made public, the court found that investigations to all the sources of the former first lady’s income, which she may have generated locally and abroad, which investigations led to Zambia Revenue Authority (ZRA), to ascertain if there was any registered income under her name or Non-Governmental Organisations (‘NGO”) revealed that that there were no registered tax returns either in her name, NGO or any entity associated with her.