Esther Lungu regains control of her flats!



Former First Lady Esther Lungu has regained control and possession of her 15 double-storey flats, valued at over K61 million, which were recently forfeited to the state.





The properties are located in Lusaka’s State Lodge area.



In a ruling delivered by the Court of Appeal, the judgment of the Economic and Financial Crimes Court at the Lusaka High Court has been stayed, pending the determination of her appeal.





The former First Lady had lost her properties to the state on the grounds that they were tainted.





However, dissatisfied with the lower court’s decision, she filed an appeal, which is now awaiting determination.



-Diamond TV