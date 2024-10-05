ESTHER LUNGU SEEKS APPEAL AFTER COURT FORFEITS 15 FLATS TO THE STATE





Former First Lady Esther Lungu has filed an application for permission to appeal the Economic and Financial Crimes Court’s decision denying her the right to cross-examine state witnesses in a case where she is charged with possessing 15 flats considered to be proceeds of crime. Last week, the court ordered the forfeiture of the flats, located in Lusaka’s State Lodge area, to the state. Mrs. Lungu has now taken her appeal to the Court of Appeal, where she appeared today with her legal team.



Source: ZNBC