Esther Lungu visits Mumbi Phiri

INCARCERATED Patriotic Front (PF) deputy secretary general Mumbi Phiri and her co-accused Shebby Chilekwa were on Friday visited by former First Lady Esther Lungu at the correctional facility in Kaoma.

The former First Lady travelled to Kaoma where she met Ms Phiri and Mr Chilekwa, the barber to former President Edgar Lungu and offered messages of encouragement and hope.

Lawyer to Ms Mumbi and Mr Chilekwa, Charles Changano said Ms Lungu visited the two who have been in incarceration for more than six months without trial.

Ms Phiri and Mr Chilekwa are scheduled to appear before the court tomorrow for the first time since they were arrested and transferred to Mongu where they have remained incerated for more than six months.

Mr Changano who is in Mongu said the former first lady visited the duo and gave them encouragement as they await to appear in court this week.

Mr Changana said that the visit meant a lot for his client, saying the former First Lady had lifted their spirits and hope ahead of their court appearance.

According to the Mongu High Court papers, Ms Phiri and Mr Chilekwa are expected to appear before Judge Wilfred Muma on October 3, 2022 for plea.

Ms Mumbi was arrested in February 2022 and later co-charged with Mr Chilekwa for the death of UPND member Lawrence Banda who died during a by-election in Kaoma. – Daily Nation