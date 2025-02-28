ESTHER PHIRI TO TAKE TO THE RING AGAIN



…as Nkandu welcomes More Fire Punch Boxing Tournament set for March 29.



Iconic boxing legend, Esther Phiri is set to return to the ring one more time with a bout against Rexmore Nyawasha of Zimbabwe.





Violet Phiri will battle it against Pauline Chikokera also Zimbabwe, another bout that will be among the 17 bouts set for the day.





More Fire International Boxing Tournament, under the auspices of Exodus Boxing Promotions is slated for the 29th of March, 2025 at the Scream Club at KK Mall in Lusaka.



In his remarks, Minister of Youth, Sport and Arts, Elvis Nkandu who pledged unwavering support to retired boxers, urged federations for the various sports disciplines to ensure they led the way in supporting retired boxers.





He said he was happy to note that boxing has earned the country mint more accolades for Zambia than any other sport.



He said boxing plays a critical role in strengthening resilience in young people; acts as a catalyst for job creation and fosters national unity.





Nkandu also warned against using the 29th boxing tournament for political expediency, saying those who may wish to cause mayhem during the event should consider taking up boxing as a career.





The More Fire Punch Boxing Tournament launch took place at Try Lounge in Lusaka this afternoon.



TF