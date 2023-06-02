ESWATINI MPS WHO CHALLENGED KING’S RULE CONVICTED

A court in Eswatini has found two lawmakers guilty of murder and terrorism for their role in a wave of protests that hit the country in 2021.

Mduduzi Bacede Mabuza and Mthandeni Dube face up to 20 years in jail.

The two were detained after taking part in pro-democracy protests in what is Africa’s last absolute monarchy.

They pleaded not guilty to inciting unrest.

Amnesty International said the convictions were evidence of the country’s continuing crackdown on dissent.

The demonstrations were violently crushed by the security forces leaving dozens of people dead.

Eswatini has been rule by King Mswati III since 1986 and political parties are banned from taking part in elections.

Protesters, angered by economic decline, have become increasingly vocal in demanding political reform. BBC News