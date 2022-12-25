Ethan Mbappe 15 | Makes A Surprise Appearance At PSG First Team Training.

Kylian’s brother plays as a midfielder and is one of the most exciting prospects in the PSG academy. At just 15 years old, he has already made his debut in the UEFA Youth League.

Unlike his brother, Ethan is left-footed. He stands out for his good ball control and technique. As Kylian’s brother, he has been more exposed to the media spotlight.

So much is the club’s confidence in Ethan that last month they extended his contract until 2024.

However, they want to take it slow, as he is still young and they know he has a long way to go to make it to the first team.

With not all the players present for training, Christophe Galtier turned to the youth team and called up Ethan. He was joined by central defender Nehemiah Fernandez-Veliz, left-back Vimoj Muntu Wa Mungu, wingers Christ Mukelenge and Queyrell Tchicamboud and forward Ilyes Housni. It was a moment that none of these youngsters will forget and that will be a reason to keep fighting for a place in the first team.

With Marco Verratti, Vitinha and Carlos Soler absent, Galtier got a first-hand look at a midfielder who could be a first-team star in the coming years.

During the World Cup, and with many players absent because they are with their national teams, Ethan once again get a chance training with the psg senior side.

The 15-year-old trained along with five other youngsters and accompanied the main stars of the squad.

#Mbappé #Junior #ethanmbape #training #aj #with #PSG #FirstTeam #france #league1