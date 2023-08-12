Ethiopia cracks down on gay sex in hotels

Ethiopian authorities say they have been cracking down on hotels, bars and entertainment joints in the capital city where it alleges gay sexual activities are taking place.

The Addis Ababa Peace and Security Administration Bureau, a government body, said it was taking action “against institutions where homosexual acts are being carried out”.

In a statement on Facebook, the city authority said the actions came after tip-offs from the public, and said it had already raided a guest house.

It has asked the public to report such activities to the police, adding that it will continue raids in other places.

Gay sex is outlawed in Ethiopia, but there haven’t been any recent reports of cases or convictions linked to homosexual acts.

Earlier this week, an LGBT advocacy group, House of Guramayle, said Ethiopia was witnessing “unprecedented attacks on individuals based on their real or perceived sexual orientation and gender identity”.

It called for human rights groups locally and elsewhere to condemn such attacks, and urged social media platforms to deal with hate speech videos calling for violence.