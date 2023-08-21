EU Dismisses Accusations Of Political Interference in Zimbabwe



EU Dismisses Accusations Of Political Interference



EU Election Observation Mission astounded by claims of interference and improper conduct

HARARE, 19 August 2023 – EU Election Observation Mission Chief Observer Fabio

Massimo Castaldo has arrived in Zimbabwe this morning to continue his observation

of the electoral process of the 23 August elections in person.



Upon his arrival he stated: “The EU Election Observation Mission (EU EOM) is

astounded by the defamatory and malicious accusations made in an article, published

in local Zimbabwean media yesterday. These allegations are based on

unsubstantiated rumors and entirely fabricated.”



Chief Observer Castaldo stressed: “The EU EOM and its observers do not engage in

inappropriate activities, nor does the EU EOM interfere in the process. The EU EOM

adheres to a strict code of conduct.”



“The EU EOM has taken note of previous unacceptable attempts to discredit the

mission. The EU EOM sees these articles as blatant disinformation of the Zimbabwean

public. They reflect a continued effort to undermine the EU EOM and credible election

observation”, said Chief Observer Castaldo.



The EU EOM was invited by the government of Zimbabwe to conduct a

comprehensive, independent, impartial assessment of the electoral process.



The EU EOM continues its work, according to its mandate and methodology based on

the principles of independence, impartiality and non-interference.”