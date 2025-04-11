EU Suspends Retaliatory Tariffs, China Calls U.S ‘Selfish’

The European Union (EU) has announced a 90-day suspension of its planned retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods, following President Donald Trump’s decision to temporarily halt import taxes on most American trading partners, according to ABC News.

President Trump announced on Wednesday that the U.S. would pause tariff increases for 90 days on all countries except China, while reducing the reciprocal tariff rate to 10%.

According to Trump, the move is aimed at creating space for negotiations.

The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, in a post on X, confirmed the EU’s decision to suspend its countermeasures after Trump’s announcement.

“We took note of the announcement by President Trump. We want to give negotiations a chance,” von der Leyen said

“If negotiations are not satisfactory, our countermeasures will kick in. Preparatory work on further countermeasures continues. All options remain on the table,” she added.

While easing tensions with the EU and other nations, Trump intensified pressure on China, imposing a 125% tariff on all Chinese imports. The decision further escalates the ongoing trade conflict between the two global powers.

China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Lin Jian condemned the move and accused the U.S. of using tariffs “as a weapon to exert maximum pressure and seek selfish gains.”

“This move is against the whole world,” Lin stated, adding that China would defend its interests and those of the broader international community,” Lin said.

China had on Wednesday, announced it would raise tariffs on all U.S. goods to 84% in retaliation. Lin warned that the U.S. policy lacks international support and is destined to fail.

“Let me stress that tariffs and trade wars have no winners. China does not want to fight them but will not fear when they come our way,” Lin said.

Advertisement

“The U.S. has prioritized its own interests over global welfare, which will face stronger opposition worldwide,” he added.