EU unveils €600 Million energy package for Malawi

In a significant boost to Malawi’s energy sector, the European Union (EU) has announced an energy package worth €600 million (approximately K1 trillion). The announcement was made by EU Ambassador to Malawi, Rune Skinnebach, in Lilongwe, where he led the EU delegation.

The “Growing Malawi Together” (Kukuza Malawi Limodzi) project aims to strengthen Malawi’s energy sector, promoting inclusive and sustainable economic growth and job creation. The project will be implemented through a combination of concessional loans, investment grants, and guarantees, in partnership with the Ministry of Energy, utilities ESCOM and EGENCO, and MERA as a regulator.

According to Minister of Energy, Honourable Ibrahim Matola, the project will support key initiatives, including the 361 Megawatt Mpatamanga hydro power plant and the Malawi-Mozambique Inter-connector. This inter-connector will link Malawi to the Southern Africa power pool, enabling the export of green energy.

By 2030, the project aims to ensure that at least 70% of Malawians have access to electricity. This ambitious target is aligned with Malawi’s national development strategy and the EU’s commitment to supporting sustainable development in Africa.

The EU’s energy package is part of its broader Global Gateway strategy, which aims to mobilize up to €1.8 trillion in investments for sustainable development by 2027.

In Malawi, the EU has already committed €352 million for the period 2021-2027, with a focus on supporting sustainable energy, agriculture, and education.

The “Growing Malawi Together” project is a significant step towards achieving Malawi’s development goals and reducing its reliance on fossil fuels. As the country continues to navigate the challenges of climate change, this investment in renewable energy will play a critical role in promoting sustainable growth and development.

With the EU’s support, Malawi is poised to make significant strides in its energy sector, driving economic growth, job creation, and improved living standards for its citizens. As the project unfolds, it will be essential to monitor its progress and ensure that its benefits are shared equitably among all Malawians.