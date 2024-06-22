Euro 2024: Gareth Southgate in hot water as England squad families question his decisions

Earlier this month, England arrived in Germany for Euro 2024 with high expectations of winning the tournament at the Olympastadion in Berlin on July 14th.

Despite leading their group, their campaign has faced unexpected challenges, starting with a narrow 1-0 victory over Serbia followed by a frustrating 1-1 draw against Denmark.

According to reports from The Guardian, tensions have surfaced among the players’ families.

Allegedly, after the lackluster draw against Denmark, when the players reunited with their families in Frankfurt, there was palpable tension among them.

Surprisingly, the discord did not stem from the match result itself but rather from concerns that manager Gareth Southgate favors certain senior players over those in better current form.

While the report implies dissatisfaction among players due to perceived biases from Southgate, the reality of his squad selection for the Euros’ 26-man squad paints a different picture.

Notably, Southgate opted to leave out several established names in favor of rising talents such as Adam Wharton, Kobbie Mainoo, Marc Guehi, and Eberechi Eze.

As England prepares for their final group stage clash against Slovenia on June 25th, both the team management and players are focused on moving past any internal tensions and uniting to achieve success in the tournament.