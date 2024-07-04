Euro 2024: Lehmann labels Spain as a “team of kids’

Former Germany goalkeeper and current German television pundit, Jens Lehmann, has expressed confidence in the Euro 2024 hosts’ chances against Spain in their upcoming quarterfinal clash on Friday.

His remarks, noting Spain’s perceived inexperience, have stirred controversy in the Spanish media.

The highly anticipated match between Spain and Germany in Stuttgart is being portrayed as a clash between the tournament’s top two teams thus far.

Reflecting on his extensive experience, Lehmann, who played 61 times for Germany and was part of their Euro 2008 final loss to Spain, pointed out what he sees as vulnerabilities in the Spanish team.

“We’ve seen the good results [Spain] have had, without doubt, in the group phase,” he told Welt TV. “In terms of technique, they might be better than us. But they’re small in terms of height, and they’re inexperienced.

“They’re a team of kids. They have very young players. They don’t have much international experience.”

Those comments have not gone down well in Spain. Wednesday’s frontpage of country’s biggest sports newspaper, Marca, read: “Lehmann, the historic German goalkeeper, is another one who doesn’t take us seriously.”

Spain emerged as the only team to achieve a perfect record in the group stage, winning all three matches against Croatia, Italy, and Albania in Group B without conceding a single goal.

Lamine Yamal, a 16-year-old standout from Barcelona, has impressed in their attacking lineup, alongside 21-year-old Nico Williams from Athletic Club.

Meanwhile, tournament hosts Germany topped Group A, beginning with a commanding 5-1 victory over Scotland, followed by a 2-0 win against Hungary, and concluding with a 1-1 draw against Switzerland.

“It’s another opinion, it’s respectable, but we don’t share it,” Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal said on Tuesday, when asked about Lehmann’s comments. “We know we’re a group that makes a great team. People will have their reasons for saying what they think, but it doesn’t affect us.”