Euro 2024: Ronaldo Sets New Record As Portugal Defeat Turkey

Cristiano Ronaldo produced an impressive performance for Portugal in the 3-0 win over Turkey in their second game of the 2024 European Championship.

The Selecao booked a place in the second round of the competition in style with a game to spare with a professional performance.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring for Portugal in the 21st minute before a comical own goal from Turkish defender Akaydin made it 2-0 seven minutes later.

Ronaldo once again showed his greatness as he unselfishly sets up Bruno Fernandes for the third goal to become the player with the most assists in the competition’s history.

He has now recorded eight assists in the competition since he made his debut in 2004.

Ronaldo is also the highest goal scorer in the history of the competition with 14 goals.

He is also the oldest player to record an assist at the age of 39 years and 138 days.

The 2016 champions are guaranteed to finish top of Group of F after winning their first two games against Czechia and Turkey.

Ronaldo and his teammates will be hoping to get the maximum points in their last group game against Georgia on Wednesday.