Euro 2024: Security warned to keep Kyle Walker’s mistress miles away from his wife Annie

England’s security team has been advised to keep Kyle Walker’s former mistress, Lauryn Goodman, away from his wife, Annie Kilner.

Walker, the Manchester City defender, is currently representing his country at Euro 2024, with his wife and their four children traveling to Germany for the matches.

Despite requests for her to stay away, Goodman has also made the trip.

Goodman, an influencer who is set to feature in a WAG-themed documentary, shared on social media that she attended England’s match against Denmark with her son Kairo, who wore a No. 2 shirt with “Daddy” on the back during the 1-1 draw in Frankfurt.

To prevent any unnecessary distractions within the team, security personnel have been instructed to ensure Goodman and Kilner remain apart.

A source has told The Sun: “Lauryn is seen as a bit of a troublemaker and Annie’s worst nightmare was running into her. There was talk of Lauryn’s seats being less than 100 metres away. Annie wants absolutely nothing to do with her.

The security team were aware of Lauryn’s presence and were primed to make sure she couldn’t get anywhere near the Wags’ area. Lauryn is a blagger and a chancer, and they were worried she might be able to talk her way in.

given the sensitivities around it, she was kept well away.”

There were discussions about barring Lauryn Goodman from attending Euro 2024, but she insists that Kyle Walker provided her with tickets so their children could see him play on a big stage.

Walker, a Premier League champion, is focused on mending his relationship with his long-term partner, Annie Kilner, after admitting to poor decisions.

England, currently with four points from their two Euro 2024 matches, are set to play again next Tuesday against Slovenia in Cologne.

As they gear up for the game, the Three Lions squad, along with their families and friends, are preparing for another relocation.