Euro 2024: The results are obvious – Lamine Yamal hits back after Spain’s label as a ‘team of kids’

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has hit back at comments from Jens Lehmann in which Spain’s squad at Euro 2024 were branded a “team of kids”.

Former Germany international goalkeeper Lehmann made that jibe ahead of his nation facing La Roja in the quarter-finals of this summer’s European Championship.

The ex-Arsenal star said during an appearance on Welt TV: “We’ve seen the good results [Spain] have had, without doubt, in the group phase.

In terms of technique, they might be better than us. But they’re small in terms of height, and they’re inexperienced. They’re a team of kids. They have very young players. They don’t have much international experience.”

Spain only have seven players under the age of 25 in their squad, including 16-year-old Barcelona wonderkid Yamal.

The record-breaking youngster told reporters when being made aware of Lehmann’s “kids” claim: “Well, we’ve already said that all these things help us to come out more motivated.

In the end, what is he going to say? He is German, he is going to want to help his national team but, well, it will be seen on the pitch that we will show whether we are small and inexperienced.”

Lehmann’s comments have not been well received in the Germany camp, with World Cup winner Toni Kroos – who is preparing to head into retirement – saying of his fellow countryman: “Lehmann does not represent us. He always has a different opinion than others.

They have shown that they have players with experience: [Alvaro] Morata, Rodri, Nacho, [Dani] Carvajal. It’s not true what he says, we expect a very top Spain team. They play very well, but so do we. I am looking forward to a beautiful game.”

Spain and Germany are gearing up for a high-stakes quarter-final clash on Friday. This matchup, worthy of a final considering both teams’ stellar performances, will see only one advancing to the semi-finals to face either France or Portugal.