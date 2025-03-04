Europe can manage without US military aid, former Ukrainian minister says

A former Ukrainian deputy defence minister has insisted that Europe can fill the gap in military aid left by the US.

Volodymyr Harvylov, who served in the role between 2022 and 2023, says Europe is “on the rise” and can supply Ukraine with “arms and most of the everyday needs”.

“Europe will be capable to support Ukraine instead of US,” he tells Radio 4’s Today programme.

He stresses that Ukraine is “very grateful” for the US aid received between 2022 and 2024 and that communication with the Trump administration will continue “on all levels”.

Harvylov adds that Ukraine will discuss with its European allies how to source the “sophisticated systems” that currently only the US can deliver.