European Parliament Vice-president Eva Kaili Arrested over corruption

BRUSSELS -Belgian police have arrested the vice-presidents of the European Parliament, Eva Kaili over her connection with corruption scandal involving the World Cup hosts Qatar.

Belgian officials confirmed the arrest in a statement in Brussels on Friday evening following an ongoing investigation into the alleged corrupt practices.

“Following the latest developments and the investigation of the Belgian authorities into the corruption of European officials, PASOK’s MEP Eva Kaili has been expelled from the party by decision of President Nikos Androulakis,” said the officials in a statement.

According to Le Soir reports, authorities conducted searches in the MEP’s apartment, and discovered evidence that linked the Greek socialist to the corrupt scandal.

Belgium’s federal prosecutor announced the earlier arrests after 600,000 euros in cash was discovered when police raided 16 addresses raids in the capital Brussels.

The 44-year-old was detained after questioning by the police alongside four other suspects who were arrested earlier on Friday.

Among those detained include Kaili’s partner Luca Visentini, 53, who is the current head of the International Trade Union Confederation ITUC.She

MEP Kaili was elected as the Vice President of the European Parliament on 18 January 2022 with 454 votes. She is a former television news presenter who has been serving as a Member of the European Parliament since 2014.

She is mostly known internationally, as Founder of the Melon Tech Forum in Brussels and Chair of the Future of Science and Technology Panel of the European Parliament, leading Exponential Technologies.

In 2016, Kaili was shortlisted as one of the Best MEPs and in 2018, She received the European Award as an MEP for her work on the Digital Agenda for Europe.