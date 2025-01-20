EUROPEAN UNION GIVES ZAMBIA FOUR MILLION EUROS FOR CLIMATE CHANGE ACT



The European Union (EU) has pledged 4 Million Euros to Zambian towards the Global Green Growth Institution (GGGI) on the road to the implementation of the Climate Change Act.





The Contribution is the EU’s commendation to Zambia through the Ministry Of Green Economy and Environment Climate for its recent adoption of the Green Economy and Climate Change Act.





EU Ambassador to Zambia, Karolina Stasiak says the signing of the contribution agreement amounting to 4 Million Euros will be conducted in the first trimester of the year 2025.





Ms Stasiak further revealed that the EU plans to allocate 10 million Euros to the Forest Partnership and look forward to jointly identifying as well as formulating the objectives of the new action.





The EU Ambassador to Zambia was speaking when she co-chaired the second meeting of the European Union-Zambia Forest Partnershipi Political Working Group in Lusaka.





Ms Stasiak said the EU-Zambia Forest Partnership is an ambitious and comprehensive strategy that strives to tackle challenges such as high levels of deforestation and forest degradation.





She further said the strategy will promote ecosystem resilience and environmental sustainability, address forest governance needs, and upgrade technical skills and raise awareness.





This is according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Green Economy and Environment, Principal Public Relations Officer, Harriet Chimuka.