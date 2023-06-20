European Union Injects More Funding Into Zambia’s Economy

EU INJECTS MORE FUNDING INTO ZAMBIA’S ECONOMY

President Hakainde Hichilema writes below…

We were delighted to receive Mrs Jutta Urpilainen, the European Union (EU) Commissioner for Partnerships this morning at State House with her delegation comprising some of the EU Parliamentarians.

As citizens may recall, we undertook a trip to Brussels last year where we addressed the EU Parliament cementing the strong and solid partnership between our government and the EU.

We reiterated our commitment to strengthening Zambia’s democratic credentials, respect for human rights and fight against corruption.

We are grateful to the EU for recognising our efforts to transform our economy through their increase in budgetary support in education and health sectors, as well as Small Holder Farmers and Rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam.

We are glad that our economic diplomacy engagements are yielding visible results that will benefit our citizens in various sectors.

Hakainde Hichilema

President of the Republic of Zambia 🇿🇲