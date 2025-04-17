EUROPEAN UNION WEIGHS IN ON CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS

EU WEIGHS IN ON CONSTITUTION AMENDMENTS



The European Union -EU- says it is willing to listen to the effective implementation of legislative reforms and how it will offer its support Zambia.



Speaking during the Zambia-EU Dialogue forum in Lusaka on Wednesday, EU Managing Director for Africa at the European External Action Service RITA LARAJNINHA noted that the Zambian government has dedicated significant efforts to governance reforms and legislative changes.





Ms. LARAJNINHA cited the abolition of death penalty, the enactment of the Access to Information law and the Children’s Code Act as some of the Governance reforms Government has undertaken.



And officiating at the event, Foreign Affairs and Internal Cooperation Minister MULAMBO HAIMBE said Zambia looks forward to deepening its strategic engagement with the EU.



Mr. HAIMBE expressed gratitude to the EU for consistently supporting Zambia’s democratic processes.



And Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Permanent Secretary ETAMBUYU GUNDERSEN said Zambia and EU have had a solid and long lasting alliance for 50 years which reflects a steadfast dedication to dialogue and Cooperation.



ZNBC