EVANGELICAL FELLOWSHIP OF ZAMBIA CALLS FOR THE UNCONDTIONAL RELEASE PASTOR DUNCAN SIMUCHIMBA





As you may be aware, Kitwe based clergy Pastor Duncan Simuchimba was convicted for unlawful assembly and subsequently sentenced to 9 months with hard labour. There is widespread speculation however that the conviction is politically motivated and in connection to his criticism of demolition of market stalls in chisokone market.





Our Position.



We have received with great sadness the news of this conviction of this great servant of God who from time to time defends the poor and speaks on justice for the poor particularly also the marketeers of chisokone. The fight against the cholera on the Copperbelt province can still record great success without demolition of market stalls especially in these harsh economic times. Government should not be quick to shut voices that seem to have a difference of opinion but should rather listen and find ways to work together for the betterment of all Zambians.





Secondly, although Pastor Simuchimba and his church may not necessarily be members of the Evangelical fellowship of Zambia by registration, but like many others, is a member by his strong evangelical and Pentecostal belief and his fight for justice. The Bible implores us to never twist Justice or show partiality Deuteronomy 16:19. And to let true justice prevail Deuteronomy 19:20. I must stress however, that In advocating for his release we are not justifying lawlessness but simply highlighting that the good he has done and associated with outweighs any bad that our brother has done against the law.





EFZ stands with Pastor Duncan Simuchmba and we hereby join in calls for the pastor’s immediate and unconditional release.



Bishop Andrew Mwenda

Executive Director