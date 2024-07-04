EVARINE KATONGO EXPRESSES SADNESS OVER MISSING OUT ON PARIS OLYMPICS DUE TO INJURY.

Copper Queens midfielder Evarine Susan Katongo has voiced her disappointment at being sidelined from the final squad for the Paris 2024 Olympics due to an injury sustained during training.

Katongo, who was in the Copper Queens’ provisional squad preparing for the tournament, has been ruled out by head coach Bruce Mwape.

In a heartfelt Facebook post, Katongo wrote, “Representing my country is always an honor and a privilege. It is always amazing to be with the girls and work hard for the nation. Unfortunately this time around, I won’t be able to take part in an important tournament (The 2024 Paris Olympics) due to an injury.”

The Green Buffaloes Women’s FC player has expressed her commitment to focusing on her recovery while supporting the team from afar.