EVELYN HONE COLLEGE UNIONIZED WORKERS GIVE MANAGEMENT A 24 HOUR ULTIMATUM OVER CONDITIONS OF SERVICE



By Lukundo Nankamba



Unionized workers at Evelyn Hone College have given management a 24-hour ultimatum to meet their demands on improved conditions of service, failure to which they will commence a sit in protest.



Addressing the media in Lusaka this morning, National Union of Technical Education Lectures and Allied Workers Union-NUTELAW president Emmanuel Mwila bemoaned management`s reluctance to increase salaries and failure to amend proposed collective agreements from the union for 2024/2025.



Mr Mwila says other demands include an increase in housing allowance from 25% to 35% from one`s basic pay, increase in transport allowance, entitlement to fuel costs and an increase of repatriation from k11, 000 to K15, 000 among other demands.



He says amidst the high cost of living and other survival needs; the workers have been demotivated to do any productive work in an effort to contribute meaningfully to national development.



And in responding to the ultimatum, Evelyn Hone College Principal Agrippa Hamweendo says management is aware of the demands that have been ongoing since last year and will soon engage the union on the feedback from the emolument commission.



PHOENIX NEWS