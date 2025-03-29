Even a madman can’t support increment in nominated MPs proposed by UPND – Brebner
By Mubanga Mubanga and Esther Chisola
Civil Rights activist Brebner Changala says even a madman cannot support the proposed Constitutional amendment number seven where the UPND is seeking to increase the number of nominated members of parliament from the current eight.
On Wednesday this week, justice minister Princes Kasune presented clauses which are supposed to be amended by Parliament, together with the roadmap for the same.
But in an interview yesterday, Changala said amending this particular clause was the same as bringing majoritarian rule through the backdoor.
“That one is unattainable and no mad man will
Am not mad but I support because it can’t be separated from delimitation which I dearly support for the purpose of development in forgot far flung areas of vast constituencies.
The number is no issue since it is enshrined in the constitution as 5% of elected members. By the way it is going to be negligible!
For argument sake:
If their will be 15 new constituencies +156 old ones =171 elective members. The 5% is ONLY 8.6 which means only 9 nominated members in total ADDING ONLY 1 to the existing 8 nominated members.
By guess and looking at current large constituencies most likely between 13-15 new constituencies: with that formula the nominated number could be ONLY 1 or 2 .
Nothing to talk about!
What we should be the talking about is the number of new MPs because they will range between e.g. 13-15 adding to the old number in the House. It is quite a budget though, but I heard PS Kawana on KBN TV interview saying; “That’s a trivial issue, What is wanted is developing all rural parts of Zambia by delimiting them so that they get their own share of CDF”.
I can imagine K36.1m in new Shiwang’andu East or what ever name it will called…
Pfidiots are already suggesting over “90” new constituencies will be created from delimitation but still not stating that this will create only an additional 4 nominated ones?