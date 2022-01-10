EVEN IF MY WIFE WAS IMPREGNATED BY ANOTHER MAN, I STILL WANT HER TO BE WITH ME, PEMBA MAN TELLS BYTA FM

A man of Pemba’s Moyo village, Benziya Muyuni says he will continue negotiating with his estranged wife to get back together despite her being pregnant for another man who she has refused to disclose before the court.

Muyuni tells Byta FM News that he married Fidiline Mudenda in 2001 and they have five children, but says that in 2019 he found her having s*x with another man in their matrimonial house.

He explains that following the incident, she escaped to her parents’ house and the matter remained unresolved.

Muyuni explains that after several efforts throughout 2019 failed to convince his wife to return home, it was discovered that in 2020, she got pregnant for another man.

Muyuni however complains that the Choma local court has denied him justice as they have not compelled his wife to reveal the identity of the man who impregnated her.

He however, says that he is willing to forgive his wife so that they can take care of their children, adding that he has no problem taking care of the child she has with the unknown man.