EVEN IF PEOPLE ARE DISSATISFIED WITH UPND, THERE’S NO ALTERNATIVE FOR 2026
VETERAN politician Vernon Mwaanga says he expects the UPND to retain power in 2026 because there is no credible alternative in the opposition. Mwaanga also says by 2026, a number of leaders in the previous regime will be jailed because of the overwhelming evidence against them.
Meanwhile, Mwaanga says although people are dissatisfied with load-shedding, it will come to pass.
Speaking when Minister of Water Development Collins Nzovu paid a courtesy call on him at his residence, Friday, Mwaanga said even if people were dissatisfied with the UPND in 2026, there was no credible alternative to elect into power. “People may be dissatisfied with mealie meal prices for now, the situation is bound to change between now and 2026.
Newsdiggers
Venom Mwanga once the pillar of knowledge and wisdom but a man who could not see a skirt well known as womaniser in MMD circles. To you there is no alternative or credible political opposition in Zambia. This is what PF used to say ‘ alebwelepo,’ my sincere advice to UPND please do not listen to bamwanga because these are recycled politicians who will say anything s as long as their bellies are full. UPND continue to grow by listening to the ordinary people who vote. This is not an insult to Mr Mwanga just think his political views from Mwanawasa to Lungu who he has supported when his pocket is full.
Fossil
Look at this Fossil.