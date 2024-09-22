EVEN IF THE GENERAL ELECTIONS FIND ME IN BAD HEALTH, I WILL MOVE IN A WHEEL CHAIR TO VOTE FOR HH – NKOMESHYA   NKOMESHYA

EVEN IF THE GENERAL ELECTIONS FIND ME IN BAD HEALTH, I WILL MOVE IN A WHEEL CHAIR TO VOTE FOR HH – CHIEFTAINESS NKOMESHYA



CHIEFTAINESS Nkomeshya Mukamambo II has declared to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 elections.



She said this when Vice-President Mutale Nalumango paid a courtesy call on her at the palace in Chongwe yesterday.



Chieftainess Nkomeshya, who has not been well for some time, said the work done by the UPND administration is evidence enough for the party to win the 2026 elections.



“Even if the 2026 general elections will find me in bad health, I will move in a wheelchair to go and vote for HH,” said Nkomeshya.



In response, Vice-President Nalumango assured the traditional leader of good health.



“You will be there and in good health,” Vice-President Nalumango said.



Vice-President Nalumango, who was in Chongwe on a party mobilisation programme, met UPND officials from the wards, district and province.



Oliver Chisenga in Chongwe/ September 22, 2024