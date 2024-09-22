EVEN IF THE GENERAL ELECTIONS FIND ME IN BAD HEALTH, I WILL MOVE IN A WHEEL CHAIR TO VOTE FOR HH – NKOMESHYA   NKOMESHYA

EVEN IF THE GENERAL ELECTIONS FIND ME IN BAD HEALTH, I WILL MOVE IN A WHEEL CHAIR TO VOTE FOR HH – CHIEFTAINESS NKOMESHYA
CHIEFTAINESS Nkomeshya Mukamambo II has declared to vote for President Hakainde Hichilema in the 2026 elections.
She said this when Vice-President Mutale Nalumango paid a courtesy call on her at the palace in Chongwe yesterday.
Chieftainess Nkomeshya, who has not been well for some time, said the work done by the UPND administration is evidence enough for the party to win the 2026 elections.
“Even if the 2026 general elections will find me in bad health, I will move in a wheelchair to go and vote for HH,” said Nkomeshya.
In response, Vice-President Nalumango assured the traditional leader of good health.
“You will be there and in good health,” Vice-President Nalumango said.
Vice-President Nalumango, who was in Chongwe on a party mobilisation programme, met UPND officials from the wards, district and province.
Oliver Chisenga in Chongwe/ September 22, 2024
Even me wether I will be on coma I will cast my vote for HH 2026
Even in death I will send my evil spirit to confuse 10pf members to vote for UPND then realise after voting.
So UPND niyopitapita kudala
Majority rules!
It’s not whether some one crawls to a polling station, or is in a coma…we all have one vote, but with different motivations.
And Hakainde will compete with others…and I don’t see him winning! Even a frog can defeat him.
Everyone is intitled to their own opinions. What’s your problem? Frogs vote for fellow frogs, if one identifies themselves with frogs.
It is wrong for a traditional leader to be publicly partisan. You lead people from all parties and you should be neutral. Keep your preferences to yourself. Our traditional leaders are also arbitrators and judges in the community. If a magistrate or judge said this, we would all condemn them. Chiefs are no different. If tomorrow, this chief was to judge a case in which a UPND member has a dispute with a PF member, how would the PF member feel if she decided against him? Perhaps it goes to show how tribes which were only given chieftainships by colonialists are still learning about rulership.
I concur with you ba Musaninyoze. Chiefs do have the right to vote for their preferred candidate but it is not prudent for them to be overtly partisan.
Her royal highness should have kept her vote to herself. Will opposition leaders feel welcome to her palace?
Her children have been appointed in foreign service, what do you expect.