EVEN IF TONSE HAVE DISTANCED THEMSELVES FROM THE PUBLISHED ADVERT FOR THEIR JOINT PRESS CONFERENCE , WE SHALL KEEP AN EYE ON THEM TO COUNTER LIES .





We have taken note of the statement from TONSE Alliance spokesperson my brother Sean Tembo , stating that they have distanced themselves from the presser advert .





Let it be known to them that we shall keep an eye on them for any possible propaganda presser; we shall ensure we remain in bed with one eye open to ensure we counter any lies they will publish .



Issued by:



Mark Simuuwe

UPND Media Director .