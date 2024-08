Even “mingalato” has a limit bane..

By Jean Chisenga- Mambilima Constituency

It’s a fact that even when you do the mingalato, matters on the ground will not change.

People cannot be subjected to this kind of HIGH COST OF LIVING and you expect to maintain popularity.

Infact, this is an area of governance where you would have applied the mingalato.

AS LONG AS NO DICTATOR IS GOD OR IMMORTAL, Posterity shall judge you fairly.

#Donchi_Kubeba_Reloaded

#2026_kuya_bebele